Hebei graft fugitive returns to China from Canada

China's top discipline watchdog said on Tuesday that another "red notice" fugitive has returned to China, the first since the conclusion of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

With the efforts of the Central Anti-Corruption Coordination Group, Hebei provincial CPC committee and local discipline inspection commission, He Jian, former manager of an estate company affiliated to the Hebei Port Group returned to China on Tuesday, according to a Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) release.

He, 51, was suspected of embezzlement and bribery and flew to Canada in September 2010. His assets have been frozen since then and the Interpol issued a "red notice" on him in 2011.

In April 2015, Interpol issued a "red notice" on 100 corruption fugitives wanted by China. Many of the fugitives were former government staff or employees of State-owned enterprises.



He was ranked 68th on the red notice and the 49th to be returned so far.

"As General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee Xi Jinping noted in the report to the 19th CPC National Congress, we will punish both those who take bribes and those who offer them … Wherever offenders may flee, they will be brought back and brought to justice … He's return showed the CPC Central Committee's resolution to maintain a high stance on anti-corruption," the CCDI release said.

"We will work unremittingly to make sure those who have escaped have nowhere to hide and those who want to escape to cast away their illusions," CCDI said.



Global Times



