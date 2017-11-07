Bangladesh, China enjoy 3 dimensional relationships: minister

Bangladesh and China have been enjoying very strong three dimensional relationships, Bangladeshi Information Minister Hasanul Huq Inu said Tuesday.



"Relationship between our two peoples date back to thousands of years ago. This relation gradually cemented between the two governments and the two states," he said.



"So Bangladesh and China now enjoy a very strong three-dimensional relationships that are people-to-people, state-to-state and government-to-government," Innu added.



The minister said this while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of an eight-day photo exhibition and film festival that have been organized at Bangladesh National Museum in capital Dhaka as part of celebrating 2017 as "the year of exchange and friendship" between Bangladesh and China.



Bangladesh National Museum, Chinese embassy in Dhaka, China Radio International, Overseas Chinese Association in Bangladesh jointly organized the events which were jointly sponsored by China National Film Museum, CRI-SMF Confucius Classroom, China.com and Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Ltd.



Last October, China and Bangladesh agreed to strengthen cultural and people-to-people exchanges and announced the year 2017 as the Year of Friendship and Exchanges between China and Bangladesh.



"The events will help us know more about Bangladeshi and Chinese people and create further close relationships," Inu said.



He said such events also pave the opportunity for both the two peoples to exchange knowledge on their lifestyles.



"I do believe that the photo exhibition and film festival will help further deepen relationship between Bangladesh and China."



Scores of photos that depicted lovely moments caught on Chinese and Bangladeshis' cameras are being displayed in the exhibition.



A wide array of Chinese movies will be screened during the week-long festival.

