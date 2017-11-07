Exhibits from Russia mark centenary of October Revolution

The National Museum of China and the State Historical Museum of Russia jointly opened an exhibition in Beijing Tuesday to mark the 100th anniversary of Russia's October Revolution.



A total of 238 exhibits were carefully chosen from more than 400 collections relevant to the October Revolution owned by the Russian museum, according to Bai Yuntao, deputy director of the National Museum of China.



Most of them are being exhibited in China for the first time.



The exhibition will run until Feb. 7, 2018.

