Resuming US-Turkey visa process seen as positive development: PM

The US and Turkey have resumed visa processes on a limited basis, which is seen as a positive development, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Tuesday.



Speaking at a news conference in Ankara Esenboga Airport ahead of his visit to Washington, Yildirim hopes to improve ties between the two countries.



Turkish Prime Minister denied giving any assurances to US mission staff in Turkey, saying that Turkey is a state of law and negotiation of such requests would violate those principles.



Both countries on Monday partially resumed visa services after a month-long row over Turkish staffer of a US mission arrested.



Yildirim noted that there are Turkish nationals detained in the US and vice versa, and hoped that the US pays attention to Turkey's concerns during their prosecution.



Yildirim said the Syria and Iraq issues and requests regarding the Gulenists issue and coming steps will top the agenda in his visit.



He urged the US judiciary to take immediate steps to extradite Fetullah Gulen, the US-based preacher, who is blamed by Ankara for orchestrating a failed coup attempt on July 15 , 2016.



Ankara has long sought the extradition of Fetullah Gulen and complained of the US dragging its feet on the request.



It will be Yildirim's first visit to the US as prime minister. He will meet with US Vice President Mike Pence at White House during his four-day visit, according to Turkish Prime Ministry.

