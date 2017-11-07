Happiness levels among British people higher following Brexit decision: survey

Figures released Tuesday spanning the first full year after Britain voted to leave the European Union show life satisfaction and happiness levels have increased.



The Office for National Statistics (ONS) annual survey has recorded the average ratings increased slightly in Britain between the years ending June 2016 and 2017.



ONS Statistician Matthew Steel said: "Today's figures, the first to be based on a full year of data since the EU referendum, show small increases in how people in the UK rate their life satisfaction, happiness and feelings that the things they do in life are worthwhile. The improvements were driven by England - the only country where quality of life ratings got better over the last year."



ONS said its figures also show there has been no change in average anxiety ratings in the UK between the years ending June 2016 and 2017.



The average ratings across the four measures of personal well-being show a 2017 score of 7.7 out of 10 for life satisfaction, 7.9 out of 10 for feeling that what you do in life is worthwhile, 7.5 out of 10 for happiness and 2.9 out of 10 for anxiety.



ONS said in the year ending June 2017, average ratings of life satisfaction, worthwhile and happiness reached their highest levels since it began measuring personal well-being in 2011.



The results reveal that between 2016 and 2017 improvements in life satisfaction, worthwhile and happiness ratings in Britain were driven by England, where average ratings improved across all three measures.

