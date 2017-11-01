China seen giving close scrutiny to merger of Qualcomm, Broadcom

Broadcom made an unsolicited $103 billion bid for Qualcomm on Monday, aimed at creating a $200-billion-plus behemoth that could reshape the industry at the heart of mobile phone hardware.



But Chinese regulatory approval could be a hold-up.



China and the US have sparred over technology deals, including in chips, with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) knocking back a number of takeovers involving Chinese companies this year.



The merger would face a lengthy review from the anti-monopoly unit of China's



"This is a critical industry for China and Qualcomm has been fined by the MOFCOM before so it's on its radar," said Wendy Yan, a Shanghai-based partner at law firm Faegre Baker Daniels.



Qualcomm agreed to pay a record fine of $975 million in China in 2015 to end a probe into anti-competitive practices related to so-called double dipping by billing Chinese customers patent royalty fees in addition to charging for the chips.



China is making a major push to develop its own semiconductor industry under local champions such as Beijing-based Tsinghua Unigroup and Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund to help cut reliance on global operators including Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics Co and Intel Corp.



"The [MOFCOM] will consider industry security for the whole country, as the semiconductor industry has strategic importance to China," a second Shanghai-based antitrust lawyer said.



He asked not to be identified because Qualcomm was a client of his firm.





