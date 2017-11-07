Self-service police station in Wuhan

Chinese Internet giant Tencent Holdings is working on a self-service police station with the City Police and Traffic Management Bureau in Wuhan, capital of Central China's Hubei Province.



It will be the first of its kind in China, equipped with technologies such as facial recognition, smart devices and robot-powered customer services, Tencent said in a post on its WeChat account on Tuesday. It will also showcase smart public security services in the country.



The station will also help tackle criminal cases on a 24-hour basis.

