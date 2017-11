Auchan expanding cashier-less stores

French retail group Auchan aims to launch more cashier-less stores in China by the end of 2017, the company said on its Twitter account on Tuesday.



These fully digitalized stores are about 18 square meters each, providing beverages, fruit and other food.



Transactions in cashier-less stores in China will reach 38.94 billion yuan ($5.87 billion) in 2017, according to a report released by market research firm iiMedia Research in July.