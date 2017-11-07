Secondhand car dealer eyes IPO: report

Chinese secondhand car dealer xin.com plans an IPO in the US to raise $800 million, media reported on Tuesday.



The Chinese company will appoint Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley as issuers, domestic tech news site awtmt.com reported.



The company declined to further comment on the issue.



In 2013, its parent company finalized A-round financing of $30 million, co-invested by Chinese Internet giant Tencent Holdings and venture capital firms such as Legend Capital and Hillhouse Capital.



The company has so far raised more than $1 billion.



The company has no timeline for the IPO, a PR representative from xin.com was quoted as saying in a separate media report.

