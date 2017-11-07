Meituan CEO denies listing rumor

Wang Xing, CEO of Meituan-Dianping - a Chinese online platform for ordering food and booking movies and restaurants - has denied media reports about an upcoming IPO in the US.



Reuters reported on Tuesday that the company may hold an IPO in the US as soon as next year to raise at least $3 billion.



Led by Wang Xing, the company's backers include Tencent, Sequoia Capital, Singaporean state investors GIC Pte and Temasek, as well as DST Global and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, according to Reuters.





