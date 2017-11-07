Figuratively Speaking

40m



Navigation chip modules of China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System sold by the end of September, domestic broadcaster CNR reported on Tuesday.



112,500



Excavators sold in the first 10 months of this year, up 98 percent year-on-year, data from the China Construction Machinery Association showed Tuesday.



HK$50b



Market capitalization of China Literature, the nation's largest online publishing company under Tencent Holdings, it said in a statement on Tuesday.



120%



Year-on-year increase in Chinese travelers to Vietnam via domestic online travel platform Lvmama during the January-October period, it said on Tuesday.



50b yuan



Forecast orders over the next three years in the retail cooperation between e-commerce giant Suning and Taiwan-based Foxconn,



stcn.com reported Tuesday.

