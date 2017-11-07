Evergrande to raise $9.1b from share sale

China Evergrande Group, the country's No.3 property developer by sales, said it would sell 60 billion yuan ($9.05 billion) worth of shares in its property assets business, which is slated for a backdoor listing in Shenzhen.



Evergrande is seeking a backdoor listing valued at 365.2 billion yuan in Shenzhen, aiming to take advantage of higher valuations commanded on the mainland due to a large pool of retail investors.



The plan will make it easier for heavily indebted Evergrande to raise funds.



The developer plans to inject almost all of its property assets, held by Hengda Real Estate Group, into Shenzhen Real Estate.



This round of fundraising, the third so far, exceeds the strategic investments of 30 billion yuan to 50 billion yuan that the company had initially planned to introduce.



Evergrande said the latest round meant it had now raised a total of 130 billion yuan from investors who will hold about 36.5 percent of the enlarged equity interest of Hengda.





