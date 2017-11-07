Goldman, CIC to launch fund

Goldman Sachs is partnering with sovereign fund China Investment Corp (CIC) to jointly launch a fund of up to $5 billion to invest in US manufacturers, according to people familiar with the situation.



The details of the fund will be announced on Thursday as part of US President Donald Trump's visit to China, said the people, who declined to be named as the information is not public yet. The Goldman-CIC fund will aim to bolster its returns by helping the companies it invests in to expand their market in China, they said.