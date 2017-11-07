HK includes DVP service

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/11/7 22:13:39
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) announced on Tuesday that it will include delivery versus payment services in yuan, Hong Kong dollars and US dollars in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs starting November 20.
The new service will be used by institutional investors, according to the announcement.
Delivery versus payment (DVP) is a settlement system wherein a cash payment must be made prior to or simultaneously with the delivery of the security.
First launched in November 2014, the northbound trading now covers a total of over 2,400 eligible equities, including 900 in Shanghai, 1,000 in Shenzhen and 500 in Hong Kong, according to a statement on the HKEX website.