Gunmen storm Kabul TV station

Kill at least 2 in latest attack on Afghan journalists

Gunmen disguised as policemen stormed a television station in Kabul on Tuesday, killing at least two people and wounding several others in the latest deadly attack on Afghan journalists.



The assault, claimed by the Islamic State group, lasted about three hours before Afghan special forces overpowered the attackers armed with guns and grenades and freed staff trapped inside the building.



"The attack has ended. According to the commander of the special forces all the staff who were inside the building have been rescued," Shamshad TV announced as it went back on the air in an act of defiance just moments later.



"This is an attack on freedom of media but they cannot silence us," Shamshad news director Abid Ehsas told rival Tolo News at a hospital in the Afghan capital where some of his wounded colleagues are being treated.



The station reported that one attacker blew himself up at the gate. Another attacker went inside and shot at staff before going up to the roof to fire on security forces.



Special forces had blasted their way through a wall of the compound to enter the premises of the Pashto-language broadcaster.



"I was in my office when gunmen wearing police uniforms attacked the building," Ehsas said.



"They killed one of our guards and entered the building and started firing. Most of us were able to flee but some were wounded and some jumped out of the windows."



Gunshots could be heard inside the building every few minutes during the assault as more and more security forces and emergency services swarmed the area.



At least one employee told AFP he had seen three attackers entering the building on security cameras.



"They first shot the guard and then entered the building. They started throwing grenades and firing," Shamshad TV reporter Faisal Zaland, who escaped through a back door, told AFP.



Interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish said two guards had been killed and five people wounded - a Shamshad employee and four firefighters.





