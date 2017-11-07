China publishes 42 million copies of 19th Party Congress report

Although the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has ended, Chinese society's enthusiasm toward it has yet to subside as publications on the report of the Congress continue to be well received in China, with more than 42 million volumes published as of Sunday.



People were lining up to buy a copy of the Congress' report, with more than 42.56 million volumes issued as of Sunday, People's Daily reported, citing data from the State Administration of Press Publication, Radio, Film and Television (SAPPRFT).



Members attending the 23rd session of the Standing Committee of the 12th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) studied the spirit of the 19th Party Congress in a plenary meeting attended by Yu Zhengsheng, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



Heads of provincial Party committees in regions were also engaged in promoting the spirit of the 19th Congress. Li Xi, secretary of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee, called on officials to study the report to the Congress on Saturday. Li Hongzhong, secretary of the Tianjin Municipal Party Committee, led the leading group of the city to review the admission oath to the Party on Monday, news site toutiaonews.com reported.



Wu Shuxiang, a delegate to the 19th Congress, discussed the spirit of the report during a meeting attended by women representatives in Shenyang, Northeast China's Liaoning Province, Xinhua said.



The second volume of Chinese President Xi Jinping's book on governance has been published in both Chinese and English, Xinhua reported on Tuesday. The second volume of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China, is an anthology of 99 of Xi's speeches, conversations, instructions and letters, as well as 29 photos of the Chinese leader, between August 18, 2014 and September 29, 2017, the Foreign Languages Press said in a statement.



Global Times

