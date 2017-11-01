Saudi crown prince accuses Iran of ‘direct aggression’ through Huthi rebels

Saudi Arabia's powerful crown prince accused Iran on Tuesday of "direct military aggression" through Yemen's Huthi rebels, ratcheting up regional tensions as the kingdom reels from a sweeping royal purge.



Sunni-ruled Saudi Arabia and predominantly Shiite Iran have been trading fierce accusations over their involvement in the conflict in Yemen, in which they back opposing sides.



In the latest flare-up, Saudi Arabia on Saturday intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile near Riyadh international airport, reportedly fired from Yemen by Iran-backed Huthi rebels, provoking a bitter war of words.



Saudi Arabia accused Iran of supplying missiles to the rebels. Tehran vehemently denied the charge and in turn accused Riyadh of war crimes in



Yemen.



"The involvement of Iran in supplying missiles to the Huthis is a direct military aggression by the Iranian regime," the Saudi Press Agency quoted Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as saying during a telephone conversation with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.



This "could be considered an act of war," he said.



It was the first reported Huthi missile to reach Riyadh, with smoldering debris landing inside the King Khalid International Airport, underscoring the growing fallout for Saudi Arabia from its involvement in neighboring



Yemen.



The kingdom has led a military intervention in support of Yemen's internationally recognized government since 2015 during which more than 8,650 people have been killed.



Prince Mohammed, who is also defense minister, is seen as a key proponent of the intervention.



The missile attack could escalate the proxy conflict between Riyadh and Tehran, which back opposing sides in wars and power struggles from Yemen to Syria.



On Monday, the Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen said it reserved the "right to respond" to the missile attack, calling it a blatant military aggression by the Iranian regime which might amount to an act of war.





