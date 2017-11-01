Cyclist who gave Trump the finger loses her job: report

Juli Briskman didn't think twice when she gave President Donald Trump the finger as his motorcade passed her while she was cycling on a road near his golf club.



"He was passing by and my blood just started to boil," the Democrat mother of two, 50, told HuffPost.



"I'm thinking, he's at the damn golf course again."



But the gesture, captured on October 28 by AFP White House photographer Brendan Smialowski, who was riding in Trump's convoy, quickly went viral. And it has now cost the single mom her job.



The president had gone to his Trump National Golf Club on the banks of the Potomac River, about 40 kilometers northwest of the White House.



Briskman lives nearby and was out for a ride when the convoy of black SUVs drove past.



Smialowski, a veteran of White House motorcades, said he always keeps his camera ready to shoot. "You never know what you might see. You never know what might happen," he said. Gestures from bystanders, thumbs up or middle fingers, are common.



In this case, he said, Briskman "seemed to know exactly who was inside those vehicles."



After the first time the convoy passed her, she caught up again when it stopped at a red light.



"What made this particular cyclist unique was her tenacity - once the motorcade passed her, she managed to catch back up and share her feelings again," he said.





