Facts and figures about China-US economic relations

Despite disputes and frictions, China-US economic and trade cooperation has expanded steadily.



In the first three quarters of the year, bilateral trade increased 13.7 percent year-on-year to $422.64 billion.



China's exports to the US grew 11.5 percent, outpaced by a nearly 20 percent expansion in imports from the latter.



China has become the US' largest trade partner, while the US is China's second largest. Bilateral trade surged to $519.6 billion in 2016 from $2.5 billion in 1979 when the two countries established diplomatic ties.



China receives 26 percent of US-exported Boeing aircraft, 56 percent of its soy beans, 16 percent of its automobiles, 15 percent of its farm produce, and 15 percent of its integrated circuits.



As the two countries are balancing their economies, the structure of bilateral trade is improving. Over the past decade, US exports to China increased by a yearly average of 11 percent, while China's exports to the US only rose 6.6 percent.



