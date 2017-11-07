Irving stars as Celtics roll on

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (right) passes the ball against Atlanta Hawks guard Kent Bazemore on Monday in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: IC

Kyrie Irving exploded for 35 points to steer the Boston Celtics to a ninth consecutive victory on Monday as Golden State extended their winning streak to four games.Irving broke the 30-point barrier for the first time since his summer move to the Celtics as Boston overcame a ­battling Atlanta Hawks side to win 110-107 on the road.Boston needed a three-pointer from Irving with one minute 37 seconds remaining to finally subdue the Hawks, giving the Celtics a 104-103 lead.It was the final twist of a game that saw no fewer than 25 lead changes."He made huge plays down the stretch," coach Brad Stevens said of ­Irving. "I thought he not only made the plays, but he made a lot of right reads too."Jayson Tatum also weighed in with a double-digit tally, scoring 21 points while pulling down eight rebounds. Al Horford added 15 points and Jaylen Brown chipped in with 11 points.But Irving's virtuoso display was the main talking point among his teammates after the win."It's exciting to be out there on his side, watching him do all those incredible things," said Celtics rookie Tatum. "He's a great player."Irving, meanwhile, was pleased with the way Boston held on to close out the win."We had to get our act together," ­Irving said. "You could just tell that mentally and physically, we were dragging a little bit."Boston now lead the Eastern Conference with a 9-2 record. Atlanta, who stunned Cleveland on Sunday in an upset win, are bottom of the conference at 2-9.In the Western Conference, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green steered Golden State to a scrappy 97-80 victory over the Miami Heat at the Oracle Arena.Durant scored 21 points with eight rebounds while Green weighed in with 18 points and nine rebounds, as the Warriors were made to work for ­victory by a physical Miami team at Oracle Arena.The win saw the Warriors improve to 8-3 in the standings, putting them alongside leaders Houston.Warriors duo Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry had a relatively ­quiet night, with Thompson scoring 13 points.Curry added 16 but had an off night with his normally reliable ­three-point shooting, making just two of nine attempts.Miami's top scorer was James Johnson with 21 points, followed by Goran Dragic who scored 19 and Kelly Olynk with 10.In Monday's other game, the ­Brooklyn Nets held off a late Phoenix Suns rally to clinch their first road victory of the season.D'Angelo Russell scored 13 of a 23-point haul in the final nine minutes to help the Nets close out the 98-92 win in Phoenix.