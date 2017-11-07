England hit by injuries

Raheem Sterling, Fabian Delph and Jordan Henderson are the latest withdrawals from England's injury-hit squad for friendlies against World Cup holders Germany and five-time winners Brazil, the FA said Tuesday.



Gareth Southgate's men kick off their World Cup preparations with back-to-back Wembley matches against the international heavyweight teams over the coming week.



Tottenham's Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Harry Winks have already withdrawn from the initial 25-man squad, with England receiving three further setbacks on Tuesday.



England, who play Brazil on November 14, are already missing Adam Lallana, Danny Welbeck, Nathaniel Chalobah, Tom Heaton and Ross Barkley.





