Icardi to miss games

Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi will miss Argentina's upcoming international friendlies because of a knee injury, his Serie A club confirmed Tuesday. The 24-year-old picked up the injury against Torino at the weekend and will train separately for four or five days. But he will not travel to Russia for Saturday's friendly against the 2018 World Cup hosts and a game on Tuesday against Nigeria.



Icardi had been on form for Inter Milan, scoring 11 goals in 12 games as his side are third in Serie A, two points off ­leaders Napoli.





