Rossi keen to continue

Italian motorcycling legend Valentino Rossi said Tuesday he will make a decision on his future next year but was keen to keep racing beyond 40.



"I will decide on my future over the next season," the Yamaha rider, who turns 39 in February, told Sky Sport Italia.



The nine-time world champion suffered a double tibia and fibula fracture in early September but returned to competition after just three weeks fueled by new energy and motivation.



Rossi is out of this season's title fight as he sits fourth ahead of Sunday's Valencia MotoGP.





