Starc makes history

Strike bowler Mitchell Starc became the first man to take two hat tricks in the same first-class game in Australia on Tuesday as he hit ominous form ahead of the Ashes Test series against England.



The left-arm paceman became only the eighth player in first-class cricket history - and the first in 39 years - to achieve the feat as he spearheaded New South Wales to victory over Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield.



Australian leg-spinner Jimmy Matthews remains the only player to take two hat tricks in a Test match after he did it against South Africa in Manchester in 1912.





