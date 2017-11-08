Palestinian unit gov't calls on Israel to lift siege, restrictions on Gaza

Palestinian national unity government on Tuesday called on Israel to lift siege and restrictions on Gaza Strip immediately.



The government said after its weekly cabinet meeting that "the Israeli government must facilitate the access of construction material immediately for the reconstruction of Gaza Strip, and facilitate the access of goods and individuals through all border crossings."



The government statement warned that the list of Israeli banned items "has dangerous implications on the economy and various developmental sectors."



The Palestinian Authority has been handed over control on all the borders crossing points, including Rafah crossing with Egypt, Erez and Kerem Shalom border crossing points with Israel as part of the Egypt-sponsored reconciliation deal between rival Fateh and Islamic Hamas movements last October.



Israel imposed a tight blockade on the Gaza Strip in 2007 and considered the coastal enclave a hostile entity right after Hamas militias violently seized control of the territory and routed Abbas security forces.



The government also urged the Palestinian political factions to resolve the issue of security and faction's weapons in Gaza as soon as possible, highlighting it's importance for the fulfillment of the reconciliation agreement fully.

