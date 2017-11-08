Greece condemns ballistic missile attack on Saudi Arabia

Greece on Tuesday condemned the ballistic missile attack on Saudi Arabia's international airport on Saturday as a "flagrant violation of international law."



"We strongly condemn the November 4 missile attack against Saudi Arabia's capital. This action undermines the regional and international security and is a flagrant violation of international law," read an e-mailed Greek foreign ministry statement.



Yemen's Shiite Houthi rebels fired a long-range missile on King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Saturday night, Houthi-controlled Saba news agency reported.



Meanwhile, Saudi government admitted that a Houthi missile targeted the capital Riyadh, saying the missile fell and exploded north of the airport, according to Saudi-run Al-Arabiya satellite TV. It said there were no casualties reported.



This is the latest in a series of missile attacks by Houthis from Yemen towards Saudi cities since Saudi intervened in the Yemeni war more than two and a half years ago.

