NATO defense ministers to discuss revision of command structure

NATO defense ministers will agree the basis for a revision of the command structure at their quarterly meeting, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.



Speaking at a press conference ahead of the gathering, Stoltenberg said the Allied command structure is NATO's "backbone", which ensures it can continue to provide deterrence and defense at home, and project stability abroad.



The changes to the command structure will include "a new command to help protect sea lines of communication between North America and Europe, and another command to improve the movement of troops and equipment within Europe," he said.



"Our ability to move forces is essential to deterrence and collective defense," added NATO chief.



The revised NATO command structure will also take into account the Alliance's response to cyber threats.

