French FM says supporting UN road map crucial to Libya's 2018 elections

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Tuesday reiterated the importance of supporting the United Nations road map to the elections in Libya next year.



Le Drian made his remarks in a telephone conversation with the Libyan UN-backed Prime Minister Fayez Serraj, discussing the current development in Libya and issues of mutual interest, according to the PM's media office.



"Jean-Yves Le Drian stressed the importance of continuing efforts to find consensus ground within the framework of the road map presented by the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General, Ghassan Salame, leading to presidential and parliamentary elections next year," the office said.



"The French foreign minister praised the efforts of the prime minister to achieve security and stability in Libya, stressing support of his vision that the solution to the crisis lies in the elections," the office added.



The head of the Libyan Higher National Commission of Elections, Imad Al-Sayah, told Xinhua on Monday he plans to sign an agreement with the UN to support the commission in organizing the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections in Libya.



The commander of the eastern-based army, General Khalifa Haftar, agreed with Serraj in July in Paris to ceasefire and hold presidential and legislative elections in 2018.



UN envoy to Libya, Ghassan Salame, proposed a road map for Libya in September that includes amendment of the current UN-sponsored political agreement, holding a UN-sponsored national conference for all of Libya's political factions, adopting a constitution and election of a president and a parliament. The action plan is aimed at ending the current political crisis of the country.

