70,000 people displaced by new violence in DR Congo: UN report

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNHCR) reported Tuesday that a recent mission in Tanganyika in southeast of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) found more than 70,000 displaced people by renewed violence.



Priority needs include food security, health, education, shelter and protection, the report said.



"Humanitarian assistance to this area has been limited. Underfunding has had a significant impact on the delivery of humanitarian assistance in the DRC this year as the Humanitarian Response Plan is only 42 percent funded and on track to be the lowest level in a decade," the report added.



Across the DRC, more than 1.5 million people have been forced to flee their homes this year, bringing the total number of internally displaced people to 3.9 million, the largest number of any country on the African continent. Across the country, more than 8.5 million people need humanitarian assistance.



UNHCR is increasingly concerned by escalating displacement in several key regions of the DRC. With widespread militia activities, unrest and violence affecting many areas, the risk of further displacement is high, the report said.

