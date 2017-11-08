US Republican tax bill could be nightmare for PhD students

Graduate students in US universities are the potential "losers" under the current House Republican tax cut bill, and experts said the bill, if not amended, could severely undermine the US higher education.



Republicans in the House of Representatives unveiled the long-awaited bill last week to cut taxes for businesses and households. But graduate students, those pursuing master's degrees and PhDs, will have to pay much higher effective tax rates under the current proposal.



Currently, US tax law exempts tuition that is provided free to PhD and some other graduate students. The Republican tax bill that is under discussion in the House Ways and Means Committee this week will count tuition as taxable income, drastically lifting the tax burden for PhD students.



The tuition for PhD students is currently paid by universities to themselves, and is not counted as taxable income. Besides, PhD students earn stipends by working as teaching assistants or research assistants, which are counted as taxable income.



For example, David Walsh, a history PhD student at Princeton University, said through tweets that his tuition is 48,940 US dollars, and his stipend is 32,500 dollars. Under the current tax code, his taxable income is 32,500, and without deduction his tax bill is 2,849 dollars. According to the new Republican tax bill, his taxable income will be 81,440 dollars, and his tax bill will jump to 13,499 dollars, almost five time lager than the current bill.



"My net income drops from 29,651 dollars to 19,001 dollars. In effect, I lost 10,000 dollars," he tweeted.

