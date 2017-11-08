HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
China, US explore win-win bilateral ties
Source:Global Times Published: 2017/11/8 7:41:02
Win-win cooperation is the only option for major powers nowadays as human society has already passed through the era where civilizations have to conquer the other for survival. Despite calls to contain China by some US elites for a long time, Sino-US trade and communications are becoming broader and more extensive.
Global Times
Posted in:
