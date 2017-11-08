Exercise may be most effective for preventing falls in older people: study

Exercise appears to be the most effective strategy for preventing falls causing injury among older people, a new study showed Tuesday.



Researchers at the St. Michael's Hospital in Canada conducted a meta-analysis of 54 randomized clinical trials involving almost 42,000 people and 39 interventions for preventing falls.



Results published in the US journal JAMA showed that exercise alone, such as tai chi, can decrease the risk of injurious falls by 12 percent in people over age 65.



An even greater reduction -- 38 percent -- was seen in people who exercised and had vision assessment and treatment.



The study also showed that an assessment and possible modification of a person's living environment and taking calcium and vitamin D supplements could also help.



"Falls have a huge impact on the wellness of our older population and, given the aging of the population worldwide, the incidence of falls continues to rise," said study author Andrea Tricco, a scientist at the St. Michael's Hospital.



"We have been able to identify the most effective strategies to reduce the risk of falls that cause injuries. Exercise alone, or in conjunction with vision assessments and environmental assessments, is very effective and should be considered by patients, clinicians and policy-makers."



Although exercise may increase the risk of falls for some patients because they become more mobile as their strength increases, the risks of immobility are far greater to older adults, the researchers said.



In an accompanying editorial, Eric Larson, executive director of Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute, said that falls are the leading cause of both fatal and nonfatal injuries and can have devastating effects for people aged 65 years and older.



"The findings reported by Tricco et al highlight the importance of exercise, especially for older individuals who are habitually sedentary or those who are inactive due to illness," Larson wrote.



"Clinicians should focus on patients at highest risk for falls, but there is no reason not to encourage most older patients to exercise."

