Trial in Finland to define whether to plan fighting in Middle East a crime

A trial began in Helsinki on Tuesday against three Finnish men accused of preparing to go to the Middle East as foreign fighters.



They would have joined Katiibat al-Muhajir, a militant group involved in the war in Syria. Prosecutor Jukka-Mikko Hamalainen considered it a terrorist organization.



The prosecution said the men had purchased a Landrover car and equipment including sharpshooter clothing. They had left for Syria although they did not reach their destination. The court may end up defining whether planning to be a foreign fighter in the Mideast is criminal.



Two of the men also faced charges of economic crimes for financing their operations. They had amassed around 200,000 euros (231,647 US dollars).



Finnish media reported that one of the crucial issues was whether the court would define the Katiibat al-Muhajir a terrorist organization or a "legal participant" of the war in Syria. Finnish law does not criminalize the preparation of war crimes.



The alleged terrorism related crimes took place between 2012 and 2014. The trial will continue until late November.

