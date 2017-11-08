UN calls for humanitarian access after closure of Yeman's ports, airports

The United Nations on Tuesday called for unhindered humanitarian access to people in Yemen after closure of ports and airports, a UN spokesperson said.



"Following the announcement by the Saudi-led Coalition of the closure of Yemen's sea and airports, humanitarian access into and out of the country is halted," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, at the daily news briefing, adding that all parties to the conflict must allow and facilitate safe, rapid, unhindered humanitarian access to all people in need, through all ports and airports.



"Any further shocks to imports of food and fuel may reverse recent success in mitigating the threat of famine," he said.



Humanitarians have reached more than 7 million people with direct food assistance this year, said Dujarric. "We urge the parties not to escalate the situation further and to adhere to their fundamental obligations of distinction, proportionality and precautions, taking constant care to spare civilians and civilian infrastructure."



Noting that the UN calls upon all parties to ensure the safety of humanitarian workers and assets throughout Yemen, Dujarric said that "the UN also calls on all States with influence over the parties to ensure their respect for international humanitarian law and the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure."



Humanitarian agencies operate in an impartial, neutral and independent manner; any party's interference with these principles significantly hampers humanitarian agencies' ability to deliver aid to those in need, he added.



Meanwhile, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said that it is deeply concerned by a series of attacks in Yemen over the past week that have killed dozens of civilians, including several children, and it appealed to all parties to respect international law governing armed conflict.



The Human Rights Office is also very concerned that humanitarian aid destined for innocent civilians caught up in the three-year long conflict may be adversely affected by the coalition's decision on Monday to close all land, air and sea ports into the country.

