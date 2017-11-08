Germany signs 276-mln-euro technical aid agreement with Jordan

Germany signed a grant and technical aid agreement with Jordan worth 276 million euros to support the Arab kingdom in various areas.



The agreement increases Germany's overall aid to Jordan to 577 million euros this year, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Imad Fakhoury said in a statement on Tuesday.



The minister said with this volume of grants, Germany becomes the second largest donor to Jordan.



The minister added that the new aid deal also includes soft loans which will support several development projects and help support Syrian refugees.



The deal will support projects in fields of water, energy, environment, sanitation, technical education and job creation, said the minister.



The minister stressed the importance of the German aid to Jordan, especially since the kingdom hosts over 1.3 million Syrian refugees.



"We highly appreciate Germany's aid to Jordan which plays a key role in reducing the impact on Jordan and helping the country improve services to host communities too," the minister said.

