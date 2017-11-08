Lao news chief highlights Chinese president's upcoming visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping's planned visit to Lao People's Democratic Republic is widely believed to benefit the development of both countries, Lao News Agency (KPL) Director General Sounthone Khanthavong said Tuesday.



Xi will pay state visits to Vietnam and Laos from Nov. 12 to 14, at the invitation of Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang, and Bounnhang Vorachit, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and president of Laos.



"We consider the coming visit to Laos by President Xi Jinping as a significant and meaningful landmark for cooperation and strengthening traditional solidarity, and the long, stable and lasting strategic partnership between Laos and China," Sounthone said.



He noted that the strategic partnership between the two countries will be strengthened in line with the four-good principles - good neighbors, good friends, good comrades and good partners - established by the two countries, highlighting the inspirations of the Lao and Chinese people.



"The coming visit will represent mutual trust and understanding as well as mutual assistance and support," said the director general, adding that the Lao media is currently focused on the coming visit of the Chinese leader in addition to regular reports on China.



Sounthone also mentioned other growing areas of bilateral ties, including trade, the growing investment of Chinese companies in Laos and China's role in boosting economic growth and development in the country. Sounthone expects more Chinese visitors as the country has just launched its "Visit Laos Year 2018" campaign.



Aimed at promoting tourism and preserving the country's unique traditional culture, "Visit Laos Year 2018" will consist of tourism activities in Laos, including festivals in various provinces across the country, and activities overseas promoting travel to Laos.

