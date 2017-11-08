UPS to fill 5,000 seasonal jobs in Chicago area

The Atlanta-based US shipping company UPS announced plans on Tuesday to hire more than 5,000 seasonal jobs in Chicago area between the Thanksgiving and Christmas
holiday period.
This announcement came after UPS last week released its plan to employ 95,000 temporary seasonal workers nationwide to drive delivery trucks and sort, load and deliver packages.
The hours will be flexible and a seasonal job could lead to a career with the company, UPS officials said. In recent years, about 35 percent of seasonal package handlers stayed on with the company on a permanent basis.
The company forecasts holiday delivery of about 750 million packages globally, which is approximately 5 percent above last year's holiday peak shipping season volume.
UPS also expects to ship more than 30 million packages every day for 17 of 21 shipping days before Christmas, namely 510 million packages or more in less than four weeks.