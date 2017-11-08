Global Hard & Core Technology Conference kicks off in NW China

A staff member introduces a carbide bearing during the Global Hard & Core Technology Conference 2017 in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 7, 2017. The conference kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A staff member introduces a coronary blood flow measuring system during the Global Hard & Core Technology Conference 2017 in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 7, 2017. The conference kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A staff member introduces a 3D printed model of spine during the Global Hard &Core Technology Conference 2017 in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 7, 2017. The conference kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Staff members show human three-dimensional imager during the Global Hard & Core Technology Conference 2017 in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 7, 2017. The conference kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)