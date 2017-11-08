Top political advisor meets Taiwan lawmakers

Yu Zhengsheng (3rd R), chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with a Taiwan lawmakers delegation led by Yao Eng-chi (4th R) in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 7, 2017.(Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

Top political advisor Yu Zhengsheng has called for better exchanges for people from across the Taiwan Strait.Yu, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks on Tuesday when meeting a Taiwan lawmakers delegation, led by Yao Eng-chi."The two sides of the Strait need to work together to improve the platform for exchanges between representatives of the public to reinforce public support for the peaceful development of cross-Strait ties," Yu said.He stressed the importance of adhering to the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, and jointly opposing separatist activities in any form, while calling for deeper economic and cultural exchanges across the Strait.Over the past eight years there had been 14 meetings between mainland political advisors and Taiwan lawmakers, Yu said, hoping that more grassroots representatives and young people would join in cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation.