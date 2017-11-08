Children make dumplings to celebrate Beginning of Winter in N China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/11/8 8:07:13

Children learn to make dumplings at a kindergarten in Shenzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 7, 2017, to celebrate the Beginning of Winter, a Chinese traditional solar term that fell on Tuesday this year. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)


 

Posted in: SOCIETY,CHINA
