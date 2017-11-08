China Int'l Industry Fair opens in Shanghai

People visit the China International Industry Fair in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 7, 2017. The 19th China International Industry Fair opened here on Tuesday, attracting more than 2,500 exhibitors from at home and abroad. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

