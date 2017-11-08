Mulao ethnic group celebrates Yifan festival in China's Guangxi

Actors perform a dance during the Yifan festival in Luocheng, southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 7, 2017. Local villagers of Mulao ethnic group gathered here to celebrate the festival of "Yifan," meaning thankfulness and good harvest in the language of Mulao ethnic group.(Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Actors perform a grass dragon dance during the Yifan festival in Luocheng, southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 7, 2017. Local villagers of Mulao ethnic group gathered here to celebrate the festival of "Yifan," meaning thankfulness and good harvest in the language of Mulao ethnic group. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Actors perform a dance during the Yifan festival in Luocheng, southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 7, 2017. Local villagers of Mulao ethnic group gathered here to celebrate the festival of "Yifan," meaning thankfulness and good harvest in the language of Mulao ethnic group. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

An actress performs a dance during the Yifan festival in Luocheng, southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 7, 2017. Local villagers of Mulao ethnic group gathered here to celebrate the festival of "Yifan," meaning thankfulness and good harvest in the language of Mulao ethnic group. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Actors perform a dance during the Yifan festival in Luocheng, southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 7, 2017. Local villagers of Mulao ethnic group gathered here to celebrate the festival of "Yifan," meaning thankfulness and good harvest in the language of Mulao ethnic group. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

People view a parade during the Yifan festival in Luocheng, southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 7, 2017. Local villagers of Mulao ethnic group gathered here to celebrate the festival of "Yifan," meaning thankfulness and good harvest in the language of Mulao ethnic group. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)