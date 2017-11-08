"Christmas Fantasy" opens at Tokyo Disneyland

Performers take part in a Christmas parade at the Tokyo Disneyland in suburban Tokyo, Japan, on Nov. 7, 2017. "Christmas Fantasy" of Tokyo Disneyland was opened on Nov. 7 and will last until Dec. 25. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

