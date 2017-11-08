Three continuous beams of Wuhan-Shiyan high-speed rail connected

Photo taken on Nov. 7, 2017 shows the construction site of Wuhan-Shiyan high-speed rail in Dingjiaying township, Shiyan, central China's Hubei Province. Three continuous beams of the high-speed rail were connected successfully on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Tao Debin)

