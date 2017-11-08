China's science ship conducts maritime research in Atlantic

Photo taken on Nov. 4, 2017 shows crab collected from rocks about 3,000 meters under the south Atlantic. Xiangyanghong 01, China's elite science ship, began its journey around the world on Aug. 28 on the country's first maritime research that integrates oceanic and polar research. (Xinhua/Wang Zhuolun)

Photo taken on Nov. 4, 2017 shows conch collected from rocks about 3,000 meters under the south Atlantic. Xiangyanghong 01, China's elite science ship, began its journey around the world on Aug. 28 on the country's first maritime research that integrates oceanic and polar research. (Xinhua/Wang Zhuolun)

Photo taken on Oct. 23, 2017 shows shrimp seen from rocks about 3,000 meters under the south Atlantic. Xiangyanghong 01, China's elite science ship, began its journey around the world on Aug. 28 on the country's first maritime research that integrates oceanic and polar research. (Xinhua/Wang Zhuolun)