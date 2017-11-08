Farmers get busy on occasion of Beginning of Winter

Farmers collect crabs at Mingzuling Township of Xuyi County, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 7, 2017. Farmers are busy with their works on the occasion of the traditional solar term of the Beginning of Winter, which fell on Nov. 7 this year. (Xinhua/Zhou Haijun)

Farmers build greenhouse in Dongshagou Village of Yiyuan County, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 7, 2017. Farmers are busy with their works on the occasion of the traditional solar term of the Beginning of Winter, which fell on Nov. 7 this year. (Xinhua/Zhao Dongshan)

Farmers collect ganoderma spore powders in greenhouse in Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 7, 2017. Farmers are busy with their works on the occasion of the traditional solar term of the Beginning of Winter, which fell on Nov. 7 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaohai)

A farmer airs chrysanthemum flowers at Tianda Village of Bozhou City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 7, 2017. Farmers are busy with their works on the occasion of the traditional solar term of the Beginning of Winter, which fell on Nov. 7 this year. (Xinhua/Liu Qinli)

Farmers pick mushroom in greenhouse in Wanggezhuang Village of Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 7, 2017. Farmers are busy with their works on the occasion of the traditional solar term of the Beginning of Winter, which fell on Nov. 7 this year. (Xinhua/Liu Mancang)

A farmer picks oranges in Shixia Village of Jing'an County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 7, 2017. Farmers are busy with their works on the occasion of the traditional solar term of the Beginning of Winter, which fell on Nov. 7 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Zhongting)

Farmers cover the vegetables with straw for warmth in Jiazhuang Village of Liaocheng City, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 7, 2017. Farmers are busy with their works on the occasion of the traditional solar term of the Beginning of Winter, which fell on Nov. 7 this year. (Xinhua/Zhao Yuguo)