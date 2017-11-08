Dragon dance performed in E China to celebrate Beginning of Winter

Children from local kindergarten and members of a local dragon dance team perform to celebrate the Beginning of Winter at an activity center in Qingcaowu Village of Changxing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 7, 2017. The activity center aiming to enrich villagers' cultural life was officially put into use on Tuesday.(Xinhua/Xu Yu)

