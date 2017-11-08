NBA fines Hornets center Howard for obscene gesture toward fan

Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard has been fined 25,000 US dollars for making an obscene gesture toward a fan, the NBA announced on Tuesday.



According to the league, Howard made the gesture with 1:15 remaining in the second quarter of the Hornets' 112-94 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves last Sunday.



The announcement was made by Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA's executive vice president of basketball operations.



Howard, 31, is averaging 14.6 points, 13.8 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 assists in 10 games this season, his first with the Hornets.

