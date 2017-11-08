High-level China-US dialogues drive bilateral ties forward

High-level dialogues established between China and the United States have been delivering fruitful results and creating a more dynamic China-US relationship, say experts.



More talks between the world's two largest economies will further enhance cooperation and drive their relations forward.



TALKS BRING RESULTS



The year 2017 has so far witnessed successful convening of four high-level dialogues between China and the United States.



In June, the two sides held high-level talks on diplomatic and security issues, vowing to promote bilateral ties by broadening cooperation and managing differences.



One month later, the two countries held the inaugural China-US Comprehensive Economic Dialogue, which charted the right course for economic cooperation between them as the two sides eye a one-year plan to deepen pragmatic cooperation and resolve outstanding problems.



Two other dialogues -- the social and people-to-people dialogue and the dialogue on law enforcement and cybersecurity -- have respectively been held in September and October, resulting in in-depth exchanges of views on bilateral cooperation in such fields as culture, education, innovation, counter-terrorism and cybersecurity.



The four high-level dialogues were established during the Mar-a-Lago meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump at Palm Beach in the southeastern US state of Florida in April, 2017.



During the meeting, the two leaders also agreed on a 100-day economic cooperation plan. Major outcomes achieved under the plan including the return of US beef to the Chinese market after 14 years, and policy restrictions on US liquefied natural gas exports to China began to loosen.



With these results delivered through high-level exchanges, the two countries have maintained solid momentum moving forward.



Trump is to visit China soon as part of his five-stop tour in Asia that will also take him to Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and the Philippines.



His visit will offer an opportunity for China and the United States to review the achievements made in China-US ties and outline the relationship's next steps.



DISPELLING MISCONCEPTIONS



Experts have said the successful convening of the four high-level dialogues between China and the United States reflects a willingness for communication and cooperation.



The dialogues between the largest developing country and the largest developed country are important, said Joseph Nye, professor at Havard University in a recent interview with Xinhua.



"I think the dialogues are important and we do need to have talks," said Nye. "I think the more that Chinese and Americans have contact with each other and understand each other, the less likely they are to have worst case analysis of the other."



"If China becomes more attractive in the eyes of Americans and America becomes more attractive in the eyes of the Chinese, then we're both better off."



William Jones, the Washington Bureau chief for Executive Intelligence Review news magazine told Xinhua that he believes the social and cultural dialogue may prove to be more valuable than the economic and security talks in the long run.



"The history of our countries, particularly during the period of the Cold War, has served to proliferate a rather skewed view of each other as 'enemies'," said Jones.



"Much has to be done therefore to create a greater understanding of each other and of each other's histories and culture," he said. "Without that, it will be difficult to understand actions and intentions on both sides."

