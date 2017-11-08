Trump cancels visit to DMZ for bad weather

US President Donald Trump early Wednesday attempted to visit the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), a heavily fortified strip of land separating the two Koreas, together with South Korean President Moon Jae-in
, but it was cancelled due to bad weather.
President Moon flew by helicopter at daybreak but landed at a military base near the DMZ for the misting conditions, local media reports said citing an unnamed official of the Blue House of South Korea.
Moon traveled by car to the DMZ, waiting for the US president. He left the DMZ at around 9:00 a.m. as the weather conditions were not improved, the Blue House official was quoted as saying.
Trump also flew by helicopter, but his Marine One chopper changed its course to the south for the poor visibility.
As the US leader was scheduled to deliver a speech to the national assembly, he was not able to wait indefinitely, according to local media reports.
Trump and Moon were originally planned to visit the truce village of Panmunjom inside the DMZ by the proposal of the South Korean president.
The US leader arrived in South Korea Tuesday as the second stop of his Asian tour, including Japan, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.